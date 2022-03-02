Two years after world's biggest lockdown, India surges back to normal life

Almost two years after India went into the world's biggest lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19, students headed back to school in Maharashtra state on Wednesday, a sign of normal life resuming as infection rates fall.

India's daily coronavirus infections rose by less than 10,000 for a third straight day on Wednesday, a level last seen in late December before the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, data from the health ministry showed.

Last week, Maharashtra state minister Aaditya Thackeray said schools in the state's largest city, Mumbai, would resume pre-Covid attendance, reinstating all activities in view of declining cases.

“Essentially it is more to do with the kind of severity India has seen, both among adults and children infected with the Omicron variant,” said Uma Chandra Mouli Natchu, a professor of infectious diseases at St John's Research Institute in Bengaluru.