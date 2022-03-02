WATCH | ‘Blood and bodies in the street’ as Russia targets major cities in Ukraine

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv intensified on Tuesday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an impassioned plea to the European Parliament.

“We are fighting for our land and our freedom. Despite the fact that all large cities of our country are blocked, nobody is going to break us,” Zelenskyy said in a rousing speech which earned him a standing ovation.

A large military convoy was seen travelling from Russia to Ukraine on Tuesday, closing in on the capital Kyiv.

One Reuters video noted there was “blood and bodies in the street” in Kharkiv after intense shelling in the city.