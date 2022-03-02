World

WATCH | ‘Blood and bodies in the street’ as Russia targets major cities in Ukraine

The country’s second largest city, Kharkiv, was hit by heavy shelling on Tuesday

02 March 2022 - 12:26 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv on March 1 2022.
Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv on March 1 2022.
Image: REUTERS/VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv intensified on Tuesday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an impassioned plea to the European Parliament.

“We are fighting for our land and our freedom. Despite the fact that all large cities of our country are blocked, nobody is going to break us,” Zelenskyy said in a rousing speech which earned him a standing ovation.

A large military convoy was seen travelling from Russia to Ukraine on Tuesday, closing in on the capital Kyiv.  

One Reuters video noted there was “blood and bodies in the street” in Kharkiv after intense shelling in the city.

READ MORE:

UKRAINE UPDATES | Zelenskiy says Russia aims to erase Ukraine

Ukraine updates.
News
7 hours ago

Sean Penn joins Ukraine exodus to Poland after ditching car on ‘side of the road’

The actor, 61, eventually “made it out of Ukraine safely”, his spokesperson said.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Ukraine wins the social media war one TikTok at a time

How social media’s citizen journalists are making Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ‘the most documented war in history’
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  2. IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  4. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  5. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA