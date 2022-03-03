PODCAST | SA's foreign policy flip-flopping sends poor message to allies

Our host, Mike Siluma is joined by Prof Daniel Bradlow from the University of Pretoria and co-editor of the book Values, Interests and Power: South African foreign policy in uncertain times, as well as Caiphus Kgosana the Sunday Times Opinions editor. The panel sits down to discuss SA's standing on the international stage, what indecisive foreign policy does to that standing and where SA should position itself.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm