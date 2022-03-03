World

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | SA's foreign policy flip-flopping sends poor message to allies

Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
03 March 2022 - 18:40
SA abstains from UN vote to reprimand Russia over Ukraine invasion. File photo.
SA abstains from UN vote to reprimand Russia over Ukraine invasion. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

SA’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has divided public opinion. Some felt our response was too tepid, while others supported Pretoria’s call for a negotiated solution. In this week’s episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we explore the government’s rationale, as well options open to it.

Join the reverting discussion: 

Our host, Mike Siluma is joined by Prof Daniel Bradlow from the University of Pretoria and co-editor of the book Values, Interests and Power: South African foreign policy in uncertain times, as well as Caiphus Kgosana the Sunday Times Opinions editor. The panel sits down to discuss SA's standing on the international stage, what indecisive foreign policy does to that standing and where SA should position itself.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Is the ANC too big to fail or too broken not to?

In this week’s episode of 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', we talk about the state of the ANC and how that impacts our national life.
Politics
6 days ago

PODCAST | Is the State of the Nation Address just an empty ritual? Should we abolish it?

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by Unisa political lecturer Dr Dirk Kotze and associate professor with the School of Governance at Wits University, ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | The uncertain future of prosecutions, for those implicated in the state capture reports

Now that we have a clearer understanding of the effects of state capture in SA, our panel asks: who should we be holding accountable and is SA’s ...
Politics
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. WATCH | Woman shot in Umhlanga mall parking lot during alleged argument South Africa
  4. Slain Absa fraud accused’s family flees after second alleged shooting South Africa
  5. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...
'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...