Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | SA's foreign policy flip-flopping sends poor message to allies
SA’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has divided public opinion. Some felt our response was too tepid, while others supported Pretoria’s call for a negotiated solution. In this week’s episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we explore the government’s rationale, as well options open to it.
Join the reverting discussion:
Our host, Mike Siluma is joined by Prof Daniel Bradlow from the University of Pretoria and co-editor of the book Values, Interests and Power: South African foreign policy in uncertain times, as well as Caiphus Kgosana the Sunday Times Opinions editor. The panel sits down to discuss SA's standing on the international stage, what indecisive foreign policy does to that standing and where SA should position itself.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.