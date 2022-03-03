Ukraine presidential adviser says talks with Russia have started

Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started and the Ukrainian delegation's agenda is to agree an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave front-line communities, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Thursday.

"We have started talking to Russia's representatives," said adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter.

Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his troops over the border on February 24. Russia itself has been plunged into isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.

The United Nations said more than 1-million refugees had fled in just seven days, one of the fastest exoduses in memory.

Ukrainian negotiator Davyd Arakhamia posted a picture on Facebook of himself preparing to board a helicopter for talks, which he said would start around 2pm GMT. He did not say where.

"The minimum programme: humanitarian corridors," he said.