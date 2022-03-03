World

US Capitol riot panel says Trump may have engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'

03 March 2022 - 08:25 By Jan Wolfe and Patricia Zengerle
The court document was filed in federal court in Los Angeles as part of the Select Committee's dispute with John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Trump on a plan to invalidate election results in key battleground states.
The court document was filed in federal court in Los Angeles as part of the Select Committee's dispute with John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Trump on a plan to invalidate election results in key battleground states.
Image: REUTERS/Marco Bello

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct in his bid to overturn his election defeat.

In a court filing — one of the US House of Representative's Select Committee's most detailed releases of findings yet — the panel said Trump potentially engaged in conspiracy to defraud the US and may have obstructed an official proceeding.

The Select Committee's members have previously said they will consider passing along evidence of criminal conduct by Trump to the US Justice Department. Such a move, known as a criminal referral, would be largely symbolic but would increase political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge the former president and would thrust his department into a political firestorm.

“Evidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts,” the committee said in a court filing.

“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the US,” the filing said.

The court document was filed in federal court in Los Angeles as part of the Select Committee's dispute with John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Trump on a plan to invalidate election results in key battleground states.

Eastman sued the committee in December, seeking to block a congressional subpoena requesting that he turn over thousands of emails.

Charles Burnham, a lawyer for Eastman, said in a statement on Wednesday that Eastman is abiding by his ethical duty to protect client confidences.

“The Select Committee has responded to Dr. Eastman's efforts to discharge this responsibility by accusing him of criminal conduct,” Burnham said. “Because this is a civil matter, Dr. Eastman will not have the benefit of the Constitutional protections normally afforded to those accused by their government of criminal conduct. Nonetheless, we look forward to responding in due course.”

Representatives of Eastman and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump has repeatedly called the Select Committee's inquiry a politically motivated investigation.

The court filing included emails obtained by the Select Committee from the day of the Jan. 6 attack, including one where a lawyer for then-Vice President Mike Pence said no judges would endorse Eastman's legal strategy for overturning Trump's election defeat.

“Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege,” the Pence lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote to Eastman.

“The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so the American people can see for themselves what happened,” Eastman replied.

The committee's leaders said in a statement that “Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power.”

Attorney regulators in California said Tuesday they have been investigating Eastman and whether he acted unethically in his work for Trump. The investigation could lead to disciplinary action against Eastman, such as suspension of his law license.

Reuters

READ MORE :

TSA bolsters airport security ahead of pro-Trump rally at US Capitol

Travelers arriving at the airport nearest Washington, DC, will face increased security in the run-up to a planned Saturday rally supporting people ...
News
5 months ago

Lawyer for accused US Capitol rioter asks to move trial from Washington

A lawyer for a man linked by prosecutors to the anti-government Oath Keepers group on Wednesday asked a judge to consider moving his possible trial ...
News
5 months ago

Florida man gets 8 months in prison in US Capitol attack

A federal judge on Monday dealt an eight-month prison sentence to Paul Hodgkins for the Florida man's role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, ...
News
7 months ago

Florida man accused of storming US Capitol pleads guilty

A Florida man on Wednesday became the second person so far to plead guilty for his role in storming the US Capitol on January 6, after he entered the ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. WATCH | Woman shot in Umhlanga mall parking lot during alleged argument South Africa
  4. Slain Absa fraud accused’s family flees after second alleged shooting South Africa
  5. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA