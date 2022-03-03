WATCH | Zelenskyy compares Russian attack to Covid-19 pandemic
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says citizens are not afraid of Russia
03 March 2022 - 17:54
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia that the people of Ukraine are “unbreakable”.
In his latest address on Thursday, Zelenskyy compared Russia's attack on Ukraine to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It's been a week now there's another virus attacked. A different disease and those who suffer from a harsh syndrome of annexation and occupation of foreign lands,” he said.
Meanwhile, in Thailand, a group of pro-democracy fighters are hoping to join the war on the side of Ukraine.
The group of friends are planning to recruit others to their fight.
Watch the story below:
