World

WATCH | Zelenskyy compares Russian attack to Covid-19 pandemic

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says citizens are not afraid of Russia

03 March 2022 - 17:54 By TIMESLIVE
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Kharkiv National University building which city officials said was damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 2.
Image: REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia that the people of Ukraine are “unbreakable”.

In his latest address on Thursday, Zelenskyy compared Russia's attack on Ukraine to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It's been a week now there's another virus attacked. A different disease and those who suffer from a harsh syndrome of annexation and occupation of foreign lands,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, a group of pro-democracy fighters are hoping to join the war on the side of Ukraine.

The group of friends are planning to recruit others to their fight. 

Watch the story below:

