Why Russian TV was cut off: EU explains

Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen on a TV screen in a hotel during a live news broadcast of the RT television channel, after Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine.
Image: JON NAZCA/Reuters

“Disinformation” broadcasts coupled with increased clampdowns on independent reportage within Russia are cited by the EU for its sanctions against state-owned media assets there.

“In this time of war, words matter,” said president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The council of the EU on Wednesday suspended the distribution of RT and Sputnik broadcasts across its member states, saying they were instrumental in bringing forward and supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The decision also shut down the RT channel in SA.

Von der Leyen said: “We are witnessing massive propaganda and disinformation over this outrageous attack on a free and independent country. We will not let Kremlin apologists pour their toxic lies justifying Putin's war or sow the seeds of division in our union.”

European Commission vice-president Josep Borrell Fontelles said: “Systematic information manipulation and disinformation by the Kremlin is applied as an operational tool in its assault on Ukraine. It is also a significant and direct threat to the union's public order and security.

“Today we are taking an important step against Putin's manipulation operation and turning off the tap for Russian state-controlled media in the EU.”

Media freedom in Russia had been a growing concern for EU states, the commission said.

“Several regulators in EU member states have already taken actions against Russian state-controlled broadcasters and channels who are involved in the disinformation and information manipulation ecosystem (such as in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland), while Germany prohibited broadcasting of a German edition of RT due to a lack of a licence.

“The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent media in Russia.

“Russian authorities have used draconian legislation — in particular the law on ‘foreign agents' — to muzzle independent media and individual journalists seen as critical of the government. Russian journalists have been threatened, prosecuted, and forced to flee the country simply for doing their work. This is unacceptable.”

The sanctions directive states that all licences, authorisations and distribution arrangements of the two media outlets are suspended.

TimesLIVE

