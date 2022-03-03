Why Russian TV was cut off: EU explains

“Disinformation” broadcasts coupled with increased clampdowns on independent reportage within Russia are cited by the EU for its sanctions against state-owned media assets there.

“In this time of war, words matter,” said president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The council of the EU on Wednesday suspended the distribution of RT and Sputnik broadcasts across its member states, saying they were instrumental in bringing forward and supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The decision also shut down the RT channel in SA.

Von der Leyen said: “We are witnessing massive propaganda and disinformation over this outrageous attack on a free and independent country. We will not let Kremlin apologists pour their toxic lies justifying Putin's war or sow the seeds of division in our union.”

European Commission vice-president Josep Borrell Fontelles said: “Systematic information manipulation and disinformation by the Kremlin is applied as an operational tool in its assault on Ukraine. It is also a significant and direct threat to the union's public order and security.