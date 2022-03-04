World

Fire at communications centre disrupts internet in Iranian capital

04 March 2022 - 12:41 By Reuters
A fire at Tehran’s main telecommunications building disrupted internet services on Friday, Iran’s communications ministry said. File photo.
A fire at Tehran’s main telecommunications building disrupted internet services on Friday, Iran’s communications ministry said. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A fire at Tehran’s main telecommunications building disrupted internet services on Friday, Iran’s communications ministry said.

It said the fire was caused by a malfunction in a power connection.

“A minor internet outage that occurred today in some areas of Tehran due to a power outage led to a fire at the LCT centre, which was quickly rectified and the backup system was quickly replaced,” ministry spokesperson Mahdi Salem wrote on Twitter.

The ministry said the nearby city of Karaj was also affected by the outage.

Iran has some of the strictest controls on internet access in the world, but its blocks on US-based social media such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are routinely bypassed by tech-savvy Iranians using virtual private networks (VPNs).

A new bill introduced in parliament last month would further restrict government control over the internet if approved.

READ MORE:

Ukraine's president urges Russians to protest over attack on nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Russians on Friday to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the largest nuclear power ...
News
1 hour ago

Putin's financial isolation by world's powerful is a cautionary tale for Xi Jinping

The crackdown on Russia may be a step toward a more polarized global economy. It’s also a reminder that the U.S. pulls the financial strings
News
4 hours ago

Iran Snapshot: Envoys return to Vienna with deal close

Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World
  5. Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa World

Latest Videos

Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations
Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...