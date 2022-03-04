JPMorgan warns Russia headed for 1998-like ‘collapse’ in economy

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s analysts are starting to factor in the increasing disruptions to Russia’s exports, with the US bank’s latest tally of damage from sanctions showing the economy’s “collapse” might be comparable to the fallout from the country’s default in 1998.

A “peak-to trough” crash in Russian GDP is now expected at around 11%, “in line with the drop in the 1998 debt crisis,” JPMorgan economists said in a note to clients. Sanctions imposed on the central bank, alongside the cut-off from the SWIFT global messaging system, created obstacles for Russia’s ability to sell oil and gas, according to JPMorgan.

“Russia’s export earnings will be disrupted, and capital outflows will likely be immediate despite its large current-account surplus,” they said. “Imports and GDP will collapse.”

President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has unleashed uncertainty in global oil markets, with buyers steering clear of doing business with Russia as the US and others seek to isolate it from financial markets. Traders are offering Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount in an attempt to attract buyers.