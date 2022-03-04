Putin's financial isolation by world's powerful is a cautionary tale for Xi Jinping

Giving up all that to join Russia in an economic fight with the West right now “would be bad news for China,’’ says Hui Feng, a senior lecturer at Griffith University in Queensland, Australia and co-author of “The Rise of the People’s Bank of China.” “It will be supplied with cheap Russian oil and other energy products. But it will suffer from a structural decoupling in technology and investment.’’

That doesn’t mean China will back away from its long-term goal of challenging US financial supremacy. The past week's events may speed up that campaign, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate committee Thursday.

A degree of financial decoupling has been occurring on some fronts for years. The US has taken a dim view of Chinese acquisitions in key American industries. Under Trump, it cracked down on Chinese firms listing on US markets. Some firms that managed to do so are reconsidering.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc., which pulled off a $4.4 billion initial public offering in New York last year (against Beijing’s wishes), plans to transfer its stock-market listing to Hong Kong. Insurer FWD Group Holdings Ltd has filed an IPO application in the same city, after US-China tensions squashed plans for an overseas debut.

Meantime, Beijing is beefing up its economic defences. Xi has ordered an acceleration of the drive towards self-reliance in key industrial components like semiconductors. For years, Chinese firms have bought up deposits of strategic minerals such as cobalt.

On the financial front, China has set up a digital currency that may soon be ready for cross-border use, and a payment system known as CIPS that offers an alternative to the Swift mechanism that Russia has been partially cut out of.

Those would help Chinese companies and others circumvent the dollar-based system in the event of a sanctions onslaught, which would be likely should Chinese forces attack Taiwan, for instance.

CIPS may get more use soon, as China-Russia transactions increase. But it’s currently a limited vehicle for avoiding sanctions, with just 75 participants — all of them overseas branches of Chinese banks — and no equivalent of Swift’s interbank messaging system, Rhodium Group analysts said in a report Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China has also sought to diversify its foreign-exchange reserves and reduce the weight of U.S. Treasuries, though it remains the world’s second-biggest holder with $1.1 trillion of them.

In all of this, though, the problem for China is that it’s starting from a very low base.

Efforts to build a rival system to the dollar-led one and to encourage broader use of its currency haven’t had much success. The renminbi accounts for just over 3% of global payments via Swift and a mere 2.7% of official foreign-exchange reserves.

Edwin Lai, professor of economics and director of the Center for Economic Development at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, says it’s not clear what China can do to speed up the process.

“The international monetary system has a lot of inertia,’’ said Lai, who wrote a book on the yuan titled “One Currency, Two Markets: China’s Attempt to internationalise the Renminbi.’’

Politically, the US and its European allies have mustered plenty of global support for their diplomatic and financial campaign against Russia. In this week’s emergency United Nations debate, 141 voted to condemn Putin’s invasion while 35 countries abstained. Only Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea voted with Russia, while the rest abstained.

Singapore’s government said it would impose unilateral sanctions against Russia, the first time in decades that the city-state and financial centre censured a foreign nation without UN Security Council backing. Traditionally neutral Switzerland has done so as well.

But there are important dissenters. Major emerging-market economies like Mexico and Turkey have declined to sanction Russia. Oil-rich Persian Gulf States like Saudi Arabia are seeking to stay neutral. So is India, the world’s fastest growing major economy, which has long relied on Russia as a weapons supplier.

During Putin’s visit in December, India committed to tripling trade between the two countries, and Russian state oil giant Rosneft signed a major oil supply deal.

That neutral status could bring a payoff for financial centres that manage to stay outside a contest between the West and its main rivals, according to Branko Milanovic, an economics professor at the City University of New York and author of ``Capitalism, Alone: The Future of the System that Rules the World.’’

He argues that the conflict in Ukraine, and the Western response, point towards a fragmentation of capital -— a world in which money can’t move as freely as it has over the past half-century or so. Businesses and the super-rich, along with central banks, will be looking for safe places to store assets ⁠ — out of reach of governments fighting a financialised war.

Top of Milanovic's list is a place like Mumbai. “It's a big financial centre. India is a democratic country. India doesn't have any history of seizing money, nor do they have any incentive to do that. They are not part of the West and, as we see in the Russia crisis, the US cannot dictate India's policy.’’

Another view is that it’s precisely the deep economic ties between the US and China that will prevent a wider financial or even military conflict between them.

That’s the case made by Angela Zhang, a law professor and expert on China's legal system at the University of Hong Kong. China has been forced to confront the reach of US sanctions before and has figured out ways to withstand their impact, she says, citing the blacklisting of telecommunications equipment makers Huawei and ZTE who fell afoul of Washington’s sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

China has its own economic ties with US allies. It’s central to a major trade deal, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which includes Japan, Australia and New Zealand ⁠ — but excludes the U.S.

US companies like Apple and Tesla will still want to sell their products in China’s fast-growing consumer markets. Intertwined supply chains ⁠ — even after recent snarls and the inflation they fuelled ⁠ — illustrate US reliance on China. Mutual need means things shouldn’t escalate too far.

“The Sino-US economic interdependence will be the best safeguard for peace,’’ says Zhang.

Some in Washington reckon that China made a miscalculation in aligning itself with Russia — and has been shocked by the force of the US-led countermeasures.

“China has clearly made a very significant geopolitical blunder by throwing its lot in with Moscow on the eve of this catastrophic invasion,’’ says Jude Blanchette, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “Their ham-fisted response over the past week and a half indicate just how lost they are.”

Others see risks in America’s assertion of its money power. While the US and its allies have wielded “the heaviest financial hammer that we can think of,” it hasn’t stopped Russia’s military attack, says Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council’s Geoeconomics Center.

The risk in the longer term, Lipsky says, is that the war could end with Russia occupying all or part of Ukraine and installing a puppet government. That would raise questions about how effective this week’s display of American financial might really was.

There are historical reasons for the world to fear economic division into rival camps: It’s what happened in the 1930s, presaging World War 2. With the fighting in Ukraine becoming fiercer by the day and Russia threatening to mobilise its nuclear arsenal, discussions of future financial arrangements remain overshadowed by events around Kyiv and Ukraine’s other beleaguered cities.

“Everyone is caught in the geopolitical tensions,” says Andrew Sheng, chief adviser to China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. “We are all losers from the present trajectory.”

