UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russia to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, defence ministry says

05 March 2022 - 08:56
March 05 2022 - 09:00
Russia to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, defence ministry says
Russian forces will stop firing at 1000 Moscow time to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said, Interfax reported.
-Reuters
