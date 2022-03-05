World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russia to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, defence ministry says

05 March 2022 - 08:56 By TIMESLIVE
People fleeing Ukraine receive help from volunteers as they arrive on a train from Poland at Hauptbahnhof main railway station on March 4, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of thousands of people, mainly Ukrainian women and children as well as foreigners living or working in Ukraine, have fled the country as the current Russian military invasion continues to inflict growing casualties on the civilian population.
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Russian forces will stop firing at 1000 Moscow time to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said, Interfax reported. 

-Reuters

