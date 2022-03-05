UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russia to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, defence ministry says
March 05 2022 - 11:00
Ukraine will import gas from Poland from March 6
Ukraine from March 6 will be able to import gas from Poland, including gas from Polish LNG terminals, Ukrainian state-run gas transit system operator said on Saturday.
The two transit operators agreed on the introduction of guaranteed capacity for gas imports and "this allows the physical import of gas from Poland, including from the LNG terminal, on a guaranteed basis", Ukrainian company said on social media.
It gave no additional details.
Ukraine, one of Europe's biggest gas consumers, has not imported gas from Russia since 2015 and buys it in Europe.
-Reuters
March 05 2022 - 09:00
Russia to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, defence ministry says
Russian forces will stop firing at 1000 Moscow time to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said, Interfax reported.
-Reuters
