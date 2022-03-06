World

Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting

06 March 2022 - 15:33 By Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters

President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine on Sunday that Russia's military operation would only be halted if Kyiv stopped resisting and fulfilled all of the Kremlin's demands.

Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan by telephone that Ukraine's negotiators should take a more “constructive” approach at talks with Moscow to take into account the reality on the ground.

Putin, whose comments were published in a Kremlin readout of the call, said his “special operation” in Ukraine was going according to plan and to schedule.

“It was underlined that the suspension of the special operation is only possible if Kyiv stops military operations and carries out well-known Russian demands,” the Kremlin said.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, calls its actions in its former Soviet neighbour a “special operation” that seeks to destroy Ukraine's military capabilities, purge the country of what it says are nationalists and make it a neutral state.

The Kremlin leader told Erdogan that Moscow was open to dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities, but that he hoped Ukrainian negotiators would take a more constructive approach at the next round of talks.

"... attention was drawn to the futility of any attempts to drag out the negotiation process, which is being used by the Ukrainian security forces to regroup their forces and resources.

“It is hoped that during the planned next round of negotiations, Ukraine's representatives will show a more constructive approach, fully taking into account the emerging realities,” the Kremlin said. 

READ MORE

SA TV news producer evacuated from Ukraine after ambush by Russian death squad

A South African TV news producer and her four crew have been evacuated from Ukraine after two of them were shot by a suspected Russian "death squad".
News
1 day ago

Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

US payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they ...
News
6 hours ago

Ukraine's president tells Russians to protest before it's too late

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed directly to Russians on Sunday to take to the streets in protest against the Kremlin's invasion of ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news News
  2. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  3. 'Four decades of love, hard work and support': Mashaba gushes over his wife on ... South Africa
  4. ‘Don't allow Gupta enabler to grab Optimum,’ warns Hermione Cronje News
  5. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations