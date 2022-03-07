UKRAINE UPDATES | SA’s position on the Ukraine conflict is naive, sentimental and wrong
March 07 2022 - 09:27
Kenya Airways sees Russia’s invasion inflating air ticket costs
Kenya Airways Plc said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will result in airlines increasing ticket prices after crude oil surged, while uncertainty may reduce demand for travel.
“We have started seeing many of the airlines taking action on this to ensure that they are able to keep on flying,” Commercial Director Julius Thairu said in an interview.
The war could lead to a fresh crisis for aviation just as the industry looks to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Airspace bans have already severely curtailed the level of flying between Russia, Ukraine and other countries, while financial sanctions imposed by a number of nations are making it harder to conduct business in Russia.
March 07 2022 - 08:26
Russia warns nations over hosting military jets
Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart that Kyiv must to agree to his demands if fighting is to end, lowering hopes for progress at a third round of Ukraine-Russia talks that could happen as soon as Monday but isn’t yet confirmed.
An evacuation from the southern city of Mariupol has been halted for a second day, with Ukrainian officials claiming that Russia again violated a temporary ceasefire deal brokered to allow the safe passage of civilians. An aid group called conditions in the city “catastrophic.” Over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, the UN said on Sunday, chiefly to Poland and Moldova.
March 07 2022 - 08:08
Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7
The Russian military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday, Russia's defence ministry said.
The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it said.
Those who leave Kyiv will be airlifted to Russia, the ministry said, adding that it would use drones to monitor the evacuation and "attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilised world ... are useless this time".
Two planned evacuation operations from Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha have failed over the last two days as the sides accused each other of failing to stop shooting and shelling.
March 07 2022 - 08:00
Hear GOP lawmaker’s warning: ‘Crazy’ Putin will not go quietly
Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks with Anderson Cooper about his support of establishing a no-fly zone in Ukraine.
March 07 2022 - 07:45
More than 4,300 detained at anti-war protests in Russia
More than 4,300 people were detained at anti-war protests across Russia as President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion of Ukraine unless Kyiv surrendered.
March 07 2022 - 07:30
New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
New Zealand's government said on Monday that it will introduce legislation to allow it to bring first-of-its-kind sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country's waters or airspace.
It has also released a list banning 100 individuals from traveling to New Zealand.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
March 07 2022 - 07:19
'You betray me': Ukrainian's message to former Russian friends
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports from Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine where the military is battling to push Russian forces out.
March 07 2022 - 06:30
'We will not forgive,' says Zelenskiy
In his latest televised address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the west to do more as he spoke of the destruction across Ukraine and the suffering faced by his people from the Russian attack on the nation
March 07 2022 - 06:20
SONGEZO ZIBI | SA’s position on the Ukraine conflict is naive, sentimental and wrong
SA has declined to condemn Russia’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, a decision that has baffled some, but it need not. It is the government version of the ANC’s support for Putin’s Russia at this critical moment.
There are two books I believe every South African who participates in discourse on SA’s foreign policy should make time to read. They provide historical accounts that illuminate the ANC and its government’s confused and somewhat baffling position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The first is The Hidden Thread: Russia and South Africa in the Soviet Era by former Soviet academics Irina Filatova and Apollon Davidson. The second is External Mission: The ANC in Exile by the late Dutch academic and former editor of Africa Confidential, Stephen Ellis. Both are excellent accounts of how, over the many decades of the struggle against apartheid, the ANC’s world view took shape and metastasised to what it is today.
March 07 2022 - 06:10
EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Should I care about Ukraine? Don’t take a cue from white supremacy
Whether we like it or not there is a hierarchy of suffering in the world. Some suffering gets more attention. Some bodies get more sympathy. Some of us do not even qualify for the Olympics of suffering because we are seen as incapable of undergoing it. You can only be at the suffering Olympics if the gatekeepers recognise you as fully human.
March 07 2022 - 06:00
JUSTICE MALALA | Stop cheerleading for Russia, SA. It won’t return the compliment
What does Africa want? Over the past two weeks, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unfolded, we have seen a confused, inconsistent, uncoordinated and hapless Africa stagger from being a cheerleader for one superpower or the other, while failing to ask and answer the most crucial question: what do Africans and humanity in general have to gain from this?
