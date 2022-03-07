UKRAINE UPDATES | SA’s position on the Ukraine conflict is naive, sentimental and wrong

March 07 2022 - 09:27

Kenya Airways sees Russia’s invasion inflating air ticket costs

Kenya Airways Plc said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will result in airlines increasing ticket prices after crude oil surged, while uncertainty may reduce demand for travel.

“We have started seeing many of the airlines taking action on this to ensure that they are able to keep on flying,” Commercial Director Julius Thairu said in an interview.

The war could lead to a fresh crisis for aviation just as the industry looks to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Airspace bans have already severely curtailed the level of flying between Russia, Ukraine and other countries, while financial sanctions imposed by a number of nations are making it harder to conduct business in Russia.