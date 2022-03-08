World

European gas futures Surge 30% as Russia threatens to cut flows

08 March 2022 - 10:15 By Rachel Morison
Gas prices surged after climbing as much as 79% on Monday in the most volatile trading conditions markets in Europe have ever seen.
Gas prices surged after climbing as much as 79% on Monday in the most volatile trading conditions markets in Europe have ever seen.
Image: Bloomberg

European gas futures jumped as much as 32% after Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the existing Nord Stream pipeline.

In a further deterioration relations between Moscow and the European Union, Russia threatened to halt gas flowing along the pipeline to Germany. The warning is part of Russia’s response to international sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. No decision has been taken yet, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Gas prices surged after climbing as much as 79% on Monday in the most volatile trading conditions markets in Europe have ever seen. Nord Stream, the biggest route for Russia’s gas supplies to Europe, shipped 59 billion cubic metres of gas last year — around 40% of the nation’s exports to the continent.

R40 a litre petrol price fears not based on reality: economists

About 90% of cargo in SA travels by road, said Walters. “The economy is dependent on road transportation.”
Motoring
3 hours ago

Nuclear reactor restarts could be 'best option' for Japan to ride out energy shortages - senior ruling party lawmaker

Speeding up the restart of nuclear reactors halted in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear accident may be Japan's "best option" for riding out any oil ...
News
40 minutes ago

Europe’s reliance on Russian energy has been a key factor in efforts by the continent’s leaders to agree on how to respond to the invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Berlin shelved the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, and European Union officials say they’re working on a plan that could cut the bloc’s import needs from Russia by almost 80% this year. 

Novak, who is also in charge of energy affairs, said Russia has information about possible action being planned against the Ukrainian gas transport system, according to Interfax news agency. 

Russia has information about a possible “provocation” being planned against the Ukrainian gas transport system, Novak said late Monday, according to Interfax news agency.

“I want to warn about this in advance,” he was cited as saying. “We are doing everything in our power to prevent this.”

European benchmark gas futures traded 18% higher at 270 euros a megawatt-hour by 8:04am in Amsterdam. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Most read

  1. Schumacher brother races into property spat with Constantia neighbours News
  2. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  3. Russia's Putin calls on Ukraine to stop fighting World
  4. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  5. 'Baba is looking good, all smiles,' says tobacco tycoon after visit to Nkandla South Africa

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations