European gas futures Surge 30% as Russia threatens to cut flows

European gas futures jumped as much as 32% after Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the existing Nord Stream pipeline.

In a further deterioration relations between Moscow and the European Union, Russia threatened to halt gas flowing along the pipeline to Germany. The warning is part of Russia’s response to international sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. No decision has been taken yet, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Gas prices surged after climbing as much as 79% on Monday in the most volatile trading conditions markets in Europe have ever seen. Nord Stream, the biggest route for Russia’s gas supplies to Europe, shipped 59 billion cubic metres of gas last year — around 40% of the nation’s exports to the continent.