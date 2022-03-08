Will Western banks walk away from Russia?

Banking is an asymmetric business. You make modest amounts of money most of the time and occasionally you suffer extraordinary losses. A small fraction of your assets going bad can trash a material percentage of your earnings.

This is the reality many banks face as they size up their exposure to Russia. European bank stocks, in particular, have suffered steep declines since the invasion in Ukraine began, and the cost of insuring their debt has risen.

There are four ways US and European banks are exposed.

First, several still operate on the ground in Russia. It was a profitable market once and allied to their global ambitions. Many reversed course in the aftermath of the financial crisis as they reined in their global aspirations. Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc both exited Russian retail banking 10 years ago. But others are still there, among them Unicredit SpA, Société Générale SA, Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Citigroup Inc.

These banks function in Russia just like their local counterparts, raising deposits in rubles and making loans in rubles. They’re not subject to sanctions (which may give them a temporary competitive edge), but they are subject to the capital controls Russian authorities have put up in response, preventing them from repatriating earnings.