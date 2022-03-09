Biden highlights toxic health risks for veterans

President Joe Biden visited Texas on Tuesday to highlight the exposure of US service members to toxins in war zones that can lead to serious health problems like the cancer that killed his son, which Biden blames on burn pits in Iraq.

In remarks to a group of veterans in Fort Worth, Texas, Biden urged them to come forward to tell officials what they need in terms of treatment and assistance.

“You don’t think you have the right to ask,” he said. “We're asking you to tell us... what your needs are. Don't be ashamed. It's something to be proud of. We owe you.”

Accompanied by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, Biden visited a clinic for veterans and received a briefing from staff on services for vets and challenges they face.