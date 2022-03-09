Cooking oils in ‘perfect storm’ as war slashes Black Sea exports

Cooking oils face “a perfect storm” with as much as 60% of sunflower oil exports from the Black Sea region delayed in this marketing year because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to James Fry, a veteran analyst and chairperson of consultancy LMC International.

Sunflower and corn plantings, which should take place soon, are also likely to be smaller in Ukraine and Russia this year, Fry said in remarks prepared for a conference.

A month ago the company expected sunflower oil exports from the Black Sea to increase by more than 2-million tonnes to 13.5-million tonnes in 2021-2022, Fry said, adding the question is how much of that will be lost because of the war.

“Stocks and export supplies of oils are down. The cupboard is bare. There is no alternative to letting high prices do the job of rationing demand to balance the market.”

Crude palm oil for local delivery in Malaysia is expected to trade from 6,600 ringgit (roughly R23,900) to 8,100 ringgit (roughly R29,300) a tonne until July. Most active futures in Kuala Lumpur were at about 6,823 ringgit (roughly R24,700) on Wednesday.