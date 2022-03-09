Floods show life in Australia is growing harder for residents, says PM

Two La Nina seasons in 2021 and 2022 have led to unusually wet summers on Australia’s east coast, and forced a greater focus on climate ahead of a national election due to be held by the end of May.

The emergency declaration on Wednesday hands the government more power to deploy aid and defence force personnel.

Torrential floods

Australia is considered by many to be at the vanguard of the impact of climate change — a position that’s become frighteningly clear in recent years. Torrential flooding episodes during wet years have been interspersed with blazing dry summers that have led to devastating wildfires, including the 2020 crisis that scorched an area of land almost the size of England.

On Monday Australia’s Climate Council advocacy group said scientists had been warning “for decades” of the dangers from extreme weather caused by carbon emissions.

“Climate change isn’t a footnote to the story of these floods. It is the story,” the council said.

Morrison has pledged to cut Australia’s emissions by up to 28% by 2030, but an Essential poll in November 2021 found Australians trusted the opposition Labor Party more to handle the issue of climate change than the government, by a margin of 39% to 26%.

When pressed on whether his government had done enough to address climate change, Morrison on Wednesday defended his policies, saying Australia was working with other countries to develop carbon reduction technologies and claiming there had been a 20% fall in emissions.

Forced evacuations

“I’ll tell you what’s not going to fix climate change. What’s not going to fix it is just doing something in Australia,” he said.

Residents in parts of NSW, including in greater Sydney’s wealthy northern beaches suburbs, were forced to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon as roads were cut off amid concern about a dam overflowing.