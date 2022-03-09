UKRAINE UPDATES | Hospital treats Ukraine's youngest war victims
March 09 2022 - 07:42
Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities
Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War 2 surpassed 2 million.
Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Defence Control Centre, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency that Russian forces would “observe a regime of silence” from 10am. Moscow time (0700 GMT) to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
March 09 2022 - 06:30
McDonald's, Starbucks close Russia locations
McDonald's, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks stopped sales of their best-known products in Russia, offering a united rebuke of the war on Ukraine by companies that define America for much of the world
March 09 2022 - 06:00
Hospital treats Ukraine's youngest war victims
This hospital in Kharkiv treats some of the youngest victims of the war in Ukraine, with several children being brought in to be treated for shrapnel and bullet wounds.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.