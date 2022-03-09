World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Hospital treats Ukraine's youngest war victims

09 March 2022 - 06:20 By TimesLIVE
People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside a temporary refugee shelter that was an abandoned TESCO supermarket after being transported from the Polish Ukrainian border on March 08, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. Over one million people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion of February 24, and while many are now living with relatives who live and work in Poland, others are journeying onward to other countries in Europe.
Image: Omar Marques/Getty Images

March 09  2022 - 07:42

Russia promises 'silence' for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

Russia said it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors on Wednesday for people fleeing Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities, as the number of refugees created by the biggest assault on a European country since World War 2 surpassed 2 million. 

Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Defence Control Centre, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency that Russian forces would “observe a regime of silence” from 10am. Moscow time (0700 GMT) to ensure safe passage for civilians wishing to leave Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

March 09  2022 - 06:30

McDonald's, Starbucks close Russia locations

McDonald's, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks stopped sales of their best-known products in Russia, offering a united rebuke of the war on Ukraine by companies that define America for much of the world

March 09  2022 - 06:00

Hospital treats Ukraine's youngest war victims

This hospital in Kharkiv treats some of the youngest victims of the war in Ukraine, with several children being brought in to be treated for shrapnel and bullet wounds.

