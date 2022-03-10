'Lost generation' feared as Covid-19 school closures fuel inequality, 'now-or-never moment' to get pupils back on track

“My children's future depends on the education they get right now,” said Usmani, 38, who pays about $20 a month for private schooling because he says the state system is poor.

“I don't want them to get a half-baked education like I did.”

Areeba is thrilled to be back in school and rushes home after class to show her father the teachers' stars in her exercise book.

“She really missed school,” he said. “Gone are the days when children dreaded going to school. The coronavirus has changed that for sure.”

HOLISTIC APPROACH

Education was in crisis even before the pandemic, with 53% of 10-year olds in low- and middle-income countries unable to read a simple story, the World Bank says, warning this could now soar to 70%, with potential consequences lasting decades.

But children have not only missed learning. They have also lost opportunities to develop social skills with friends, play sport and, for some, escape troubled homes beset by abuse.

Many have struggled with feelings of isolation, and an estimated 5.2 million are grieving the loss of a parent or carer from Covid-19.

Unicef's Jenkins said schools must take a holistic approach as they welcome children back, addressing their mental, psychosocial and physical wellbeing.

In many countries, girls have been disproportionately affected. They often have less access to technology than their brothers, and are more likely to have to help with domestic chores when classrooms shut.

Parents may also prioritise sending a son back to school over a daughter if money is tight.

But for hundreds of thousands of girls there is another barrier to resuming lessons — they have become pregnant.

In 2020, aid agency World Vision estimated 1-million girls across Sub-Saharan Africa may drop out because of pregnancies.

Rwanda and Sierra Leone have received praise for measures to reintegrate young mothers back into schools. But stigma, poverty and lack of childcare could still conspire to keep many out of class.

FUTURE IMPACT

Educators say governments must do far more to assess the numbers who have left school, and address obstacles preventing their return.

Many children have quit to earn money. Globally, 9-million risk being pushed into child labour by the end of 2022 because of the pandemic, according to Unicef.