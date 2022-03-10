World

UKRAINE UPDATES | ‘A new low’: Reporter on Russia’s airstrike near a maternity hospital in Ukraine

10 March 2022 - 05:10 By TimesLIVE
Members of the Territorial Defence Forces learn how to use a weapons during a training session held in a public park on March 09, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia continues assault on Ukraine's major cities, including the capital Kyiv, after launching a large-scale invasion of the country on February 24.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

March 10 2022 -  

March 10 2022 - 05:45

Young girl performs ‘Let it Go’ in Ukraine shelter

A young girl entertained people in a bomb shelter in Ukraine by singing the hit song ‘Let it Go’ from the Disney film ‘Frozen’.

March 10 2022 - 05:30

Kyiv governor calls fight for city 'Judgement Day'

Many expected Kyiv to quickly fall in the early days of the war. But more than two weeks into the Russian invasion, Moscow's military missteps and tenacious Ukrainian resistance has kept the capitol from changing hands.

March 10 2022 - 05:15

11 years into Syria's war, Ukraine evokes painful memories

As the conflict in Syria marks its 11th anniversary next week, Syrians who lost family, friends and their homes in Russian-backed offensives say news from Ukraine evokes memories of a conflict that destroyed much of their country in the last decade.

March 10 2022 - 05:00

Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke out against Russia’s attack on civilian institutions saying, “a strike on a maternity hospital is a final proof, a proof of genocide of Ukrainians is taking place.” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and correspondents from across Ukraine report.

