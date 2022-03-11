UKRAINE UPDATES | World leaders call for war crimes probe against Russia

March 11 2022 - 07:00

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sorry but it’s true: what could’ve been a no-fly zone is a no-friend zone

For a while, I thought the most painful thing about any war, including the one taking place in Ukraine, is how children and the elderly are affected.

We saw, in the last three weeks, images of children being helped by Ukrainian soldiers to escape Kyiv and other cities, oblivious to how the transmogrification under way will affect their lives forever. We watched too as pensioners were uprooted.

What could be worse than fleeing to another country in your twilight years, when your back, knees, liver and eyes are as close to dysfunction as, well, your life savings? And to boot, your bank gets bombed, as well as everything else around you. Truth is war can make your heart stop literally and figuratively.