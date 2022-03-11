UKRAINE UPDATES | World leaders call for war crimes probe against Russia
March 11 2022 - 07:30
A day after a Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol sparked widespread condemnation, Vice President Kamala Harris called for an international war crimes investigation into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
March 11 2022 - 07:00
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sorry but it’s true: what could’ve been a no-fly zone is a no-friend zone
For a while, I thought the most painful thing about any war, including the one taking place in Ukraine, is how children and the elderly are affected.
We saw, in the last three weeks, images of children being helped by Ukrainian soldiers to escape Kyiv and other cities, oblivious to how the transmogrification under way will affect their lives forever. We watched too as pensioners were uprooted.
What could be worse than fleeing to another country in your twilight years, when your back, knees, liver and eyes are as close to dysfunction as, well, your life savings? And to boot, your bank gets bombed, as well as everything else around you. Truth is war can make your heart stop literally and figuratively.
March 11 2022 - 06:30
Ex-Chernobyl workers fear another 'catastrophe'
Former Chernobyl plant engineers, Halyna and Valeriy, had to evacuate their home in Pripyat when a reactor exploded in 1986, triggering the world's worst nuclear accident. Now, the Ukrainian couple fear a huge nuclear catastrophe could happen again.
March 11 2022 - 06:00
Putin warns that Russia will emerge stronger
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would prove to be self-defeating and Moscow would continue to meet its contractual energy obligations.
