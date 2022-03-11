World

US to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows

11 March 2022 - 08:46 By Reuters
In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents.
The US Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday that it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents from the FBI investigation of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

In a filing, it told Judge Sarah Netburn in New York that the FBI would have released most of the required documents by mid-March, but more releases would occur into mid-April.

This was “due to continuing co-ordination with a number of foreign governments and ongoing inter-agency review,” it added.

In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents.

