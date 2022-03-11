US to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows

The US Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday that it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents from the FBI investigation of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

In a filing, it told Judge Sarah Netburn in New York that the FBI would have released most of the required documents by mid-March, but more releases would occur into mid-April.

This was “due to continuing co-ordination with a number of foreign governments and ongoing inter-agency review,” it added.

In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents.

