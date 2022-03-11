World

WATCH | McDonald's, Starbucks and Pepsi among companies in corporate boycott of Russia

Europe and US call for Russia to lose its 'most favoured nation' status

11 March 2022 - 15:30 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
McDonald's is among the major companies to halt operations in Russia. File image.
Image: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

The war in Ukraine has entered a third week with Russia beginning to feel the force of financial sanctions. 

The US and EU have called for Russia's "most favoured nation" status to be revoked.

Stripping Russia of the status would result in increased import tariffs and quotas for its exports. 

Meanwhile, Russian citizens are beginning to experience the effects of sanctions. Some told AFP that corporate closures will have a limited effect on their lives. 

McDonald's is among the big brands that temporarily suspended operations in Russia. Coco-Cola, Starbucks and Pepsi have also halted business in the country.

TimesLIVE

UKRAINE UPDATES | Kremlin says Ukraine conflict will end when West takes Russia seriously

Ukraine updates.
News
9 hours ago

Will Western banks walk away from Russia?

European bank stocks have suffered steep declines since the invasion in Ukraine began, and the cost of insuring their debt has risen.
News
3 days ago

From FIFA to Disney, these businesses are cutting ties with Russia

With war escalating in Ukraine, sports and entertainment organisations have been stepping up the culture ban against Russia.
News
6 days ago
