UKRAINE UPDATES | SA citizen and her family who fled Ukraine desperate to return to SA
March 12 2022 — 7:20
'We just want to get home': Family that fled Ukraine with 3 children in limbo waiting for papers to return to SA
An SA citizen and her family who fled the war in Ukraine have spent 12 days in Hungary and now hope SA officials can process their papers speedily so they can return to SA soon.
“We ran from war and ran to come to our home. We just want to get home,” Anneke Naydenov said on Friday night via text message.
“When this whole thing blew up, no-one was ready. No country was ready to the extent of the damage and the pain. People stepped up to the plate and adapted to the situation,” Naydenov said.
South African Naydenov, her Ukrainian husband Arkadiy and their three children left Ukraine and crossed into Hungary on February 28. The children are aged 12, nine and three months. The two older ones have SA birth certificates. The 12-year-old is diabetic and insulin-dependent.
March 12 2022 — 7:00
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
President Zelenskyy said Ukraine had reached a “strategic turning point” in the war, and air raid sirens blared across most cities in the early morning.
• Russian military units were closer to Kyiv, firing artillery towards residential areas, satellite images showed.
• Mariupol's situation was critical, officials said, as Russian forces tightened their noose around the Black Sea port and the death toll from shelling and a 12-day blockade neared 1,600.
• Evacuations from four cities dropped sharply to 7,144 people, Zelenskyy said.
• Russian air and missile forces struck the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, Britain said.
• Ukraine said neighbour Belarus could be planning to invade, accusing Moscow of trying to drag its ally into the war by staging air attacks on Belarus from Ukrainian air space.
-Reuters
