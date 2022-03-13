World

Princess Charlene back in Monaco as recovery continues, palace says

13 March 2022 - 13:16 By Gus Trompiz
Princess Charlene has been absent from the principality for months due to health problems. File photo.
Princess Charlene has been absent from the principality for months due to health problems. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Princess Charlene has returned to Monaco to be with her husband Prince Albert and her children as her health improves, the royal palace said.

Charlene, who married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011, has been absent from the principality for months due to health problems, including what the palace has previously referred to as a “state of profound general fatigue”.

“The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen her health, before gradually resuming her official duties and commitments,” the palace said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The Monaco palace has consistently denied media reports of a rift between Charlene and Prince Albert.

Charlene was born in SA and swam for the country at the 2000 Olympic Games.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Recovering' Charlene to miss another key event after spending birthday away from family

Princess Charlene of Monaco will miss Thursday's annual Sainte Devote national festival in Monaco as she is still recovering from health issues, says ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Convalescing Princess Charlene pays tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Princess Charlene of Monaco paid a brief but heartfelt tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
News
2 months ago

Charlene wishes twins a happy seventh birthday as she continues recovering

Princess is recovering from fatigue at an undisclosed location.
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  2. ‘You want to put us in a problem. Leave Putin alone’ — SA weighs in on ... South Africa
  3. Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges Consumer Live
  4. Ukraine at 'turning point', Zelenskyy says as Russians regroup near Kyiv South Africa
  5. Locked gate on Durban beach boggles visitors South Africa

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT