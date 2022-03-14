World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia strikes military base near Polish border

14 March 2022
Yuri (R), a bus driver, and his son Ruslan, a doctor, stand in front of a bus damaged in this morning’s air strikes at a nearby military complex, while they wait outside Novoiavorivsk District Hospital on March 13, 2022 in Novoiavorivsk, Ukraine.

Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/ File photo

March 14 2022 - 07:00

Japan urges crypto exchanges to act in line with sanctions against Russia

Japan has urged crypto exchanges not to process transactions involving crypto assets subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus, officials said on Monday.

The government will work as one to strengthen measures against the transfer of funds using crypto assets that would be in violation of the sanctions, the Ministry of Finance and Financial Services Agency (FSA) said in a joint statement.

Unauthorised payments to targets under sanctions, including in crypto assets - such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens - are subject to punishment of up to three years in prison or a 1 million yen ($8,487.52) fine, the FSA said.

The move follows growing concerns among Group of Seven advanced economies that cryptocurrencies are being used by Russian entities as a loophole for financial sanctions imposed upon the country for invading Ukraine.

Reuters

March 14 2022 - 06:10

Russia strikes military base near Polish border

Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base in Yavoriv near the border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere.

March 14 2022 - 06:05

March 14 2022 - 06:00

