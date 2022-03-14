UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia strikes military base near Polish border
March 14 2022 - 07:00
Japan urges crypto exchanges to act in line with sanctions against Russia
Japan has urged crypto exchanges not to process transactions involving crypto assets subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus, officials said on Monday.
The government will work as one to strengthen measures against the transfer of funds using crypto assets that would be in violation of the sanctions, the Ministry of Finance and Financial Services Agency (FSA) said in a joint statement.
Unauthorised payments to targets under sanctions, including in crypto assets - such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens - are subject to punishment of up to three years in prison or a 1 million yen ($8,487.52) fine, the FSA said.
The move follows growing concerns among Group of Seven advanced economies that cryptocurrencies are being used by Russian entities as a loophole for financial sanctions imposed upon the country for invading Ukraine.
Reuters
March 14 2022 - 06:10
Russia strikes military base near Polish border
Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base in Yavoriv near the border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said, in an escalation of the war to the west of the country as intense fighting was reported elsewhere.
March 14 2022 - 06:05
Refugees from Ukraine receive food, medical attention and other supplies after entering Poland’s border town of Medyka.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 14, 2022
The tide of people seeking refuge from Russia’s assault is rapidly developing into Europe’s biggest wave of migration since WW2 https://t.co/jLxI2fT4C4 pic.twitter.com/t6j5HibM9X
March 14 2022 - 06:00
In occupied Kherson thousands take the streets shouting “A Russian soldier is a fascist and an invader.” pic.twitter.com/9UFdKcdsjY— Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) March 13, 2022
