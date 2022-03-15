×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Long refugee-shy, Japan prepares to welcome Ukrainians

15 March 2022 - 14:39 By Reuters
Refugees cross a destroyed bridge as they leave their town in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine.
Refugees cross a destroyed bridge as they leave their town in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine.
Image: Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Wyborcza via Reuters

Japan said on Tuesday Ukrainian evacuees will be able to convert short-term entry visas into longer-term ones allowing them to work, the latest move by Tokyo, long refugee-shy, to welcome Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn land.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24 reached more than 2.8-million on Monday.

Japan, despite being the world’s third-largest economy, has long been reluctant to accept refugees. In 2020, according to N data, it took 47, with 44 admitted for “humanitarian”  reasons.

Within days of the invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan would take in some Ukrainians. Officials said applications would initially be limited to relatives and friends of the roughly 1,900 Ukrainians already in Japan.

On Tuesday, justice minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said Ukrainians — who initially enter Japan on a 90-day short-term visa — will be able to change to a special visa status permitting them to work, a key step towards building a longer-term life in Japan.

Further steps, as well as a comprehensive support plan, are being worked out by the central government. A total of 47 Ukrainians have arrived in Japan since the outbreak of the war.

Cities around the country have offered housing, while companies, spearheaded by Pan Pacific International, operator of a major Japanese discount store chain, have promised jobs and financial support.

The speed of Japan’s response is nearly unprecedented, said refugee advocates, citing heavy media coverage and Kishida’s early embrace of the issue.

“Given Japan’s close alliance with the US, I think there’s also an element of wanting to contribute as a member of the Western bloc,” said Norihisa Orii, director at Pathways Japan, a refugee aid organisation.

Japan’s distance from Europe may limit numbers, at least initially.

Sergiy Korsunsky, Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan, told Reuters he expected no more than a few hundred Ukrainians to come to the country.

“We need to start saying thank you to Japan, to the government of Japan,” said Alexander Dmitrenko, a Canadian-Ukrainian lawyer working to set up a refugee support plan.

“And to those people who, uncharacteristically for Japan, have taken a very strong stance, very swift action, to support Ukraine generally, and specifically our refugees.”

READ MORE:

WATCH LIVE | National Assembly discusses impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on SA economy

MPs debate the impact of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on the South African economy.
Politics
1 hour ago

Gift of the Givers launches R1m crowdfunding campaign to aid Ukraine expats, here's how you can help

In its effort to help people affected by the war in Ukraine, Gift of the Givers has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a target of raising R1m.
News
1 hour ago

Ukraine hopes to open 9 humanitarian corridors, get aid to besieged Mariupol

Ukraine hopes to open nine corridors on Tuesday to evacuate civilians trapped by Russian forces and will try to deliver humanitarian supplies to the ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  2. Ayanda Dlodlo gets top World Bank job Politics
  3. Zuma’s cousin, a minister and his DG ... and dodgy doings Politics
  4. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  5. Operation Dudula reaches Ekurhuleni as locals target illegal immigrants South Africa

Latest Videos

Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF
'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...