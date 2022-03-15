Ukraine hopes to open 9 humanitarian corridors, get aid to besieged Mariupol

The death toll from Monday's air strike on a TV tower in northern Ukraine rose to at least 19, said Vitaliy Koval, the governor of the northern region of Rivne.

Further talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to ease the crisis were expected on Tuesday after discussions on Monday via video ended with no new progress announced.

Thousands have been killed in intense fighting and bombardments since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russia calls its actions a “special military operation” to “denazify” the country and prevent genocide, a claim the US and its allies reject as a pretext for an unjustified and illegal attack.

China's involvement

The US has warned China against providing military or financial help to Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow denies making any such request, saying it has sufficient resources to fulfil all of its aims, while China has labelled the reports on assistance as “disinformation”.

According to US officials, Russia has asked for military and economic support from Beijing, which signalled a willingness to provide aid.

“We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome.

“We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses.”

The seven-hour meeting was “intense” and reflected “the gravity of the moment”, according to a US official.

In Russia, a rare anti-war protest occurred in a studio during the main news programme on state TV's Channel One, which is the primary source of news for millions of Russians and closely follows the Kremlin line.

A woman held up a sign in English and Russian that said: “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here.”