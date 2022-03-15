UKRAINE UPDATES | Trump's track record shows support for Russia, not Ukraine
March 15 2022 - 07:38
French NGOs threaten court action unless TotalEnergies leaves Russia
Two leading French NGOs plan to take legal action against TotalEnergies over possible human rights abuses unless it cuts its business ties with Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, they said in a letter to the energy major's CEO.
Greenpeace France and Les Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) France, in a registered letter to CEO Patrick Pouyanne, said the company must comply with a 2017 French law requiring multinationals to be vigilant about violations of human rights associated with their commercial activities in countries affected by armed conflict.
As a French legal entity, TotalEnergies and its directors may be held criminally liable for any offence under the French criminal code, particularly complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, the letter said.
March 15 2022 - 07:00
Ukraine turmoil leads to drastic price increases for mealie meal and flour in Zimbabwe
Zimbabweans are taking flak from the Ukraine/Russia conflict.
On Monday, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) announced a 15% increase in the price of mealie meal and bread flour.
March 15 2022 - 06:55
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russian billionaire, 16 others
Japan has decided to freeze assets of an additional 17 Russian individuals, bringing the total number targeted by sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine to 61, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
The step was taken after the US on Friday imposed sanctions on a slew of Russian individuals including billionaire Viktor Vekselberg and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament.
March 15 2022 - 06:51
Wheat rises as Russia restricts exports; corn, soybeans drop
Corn and soybeans fell on fears that demand from top consumer China could moderate because of rising Covid-19 cases.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.4% to $10.85 a bushel, as of 0401 GMT, after falling 15% in the last four sessions.
March 15 2022 - 06:25
Power supply restored to Ukraine's Chernobyl plant -TV station
Power supply has been renewed to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukraine 24 television station said on Tuesday, adding that authorities had notified the International Atomic Energy Agency.
On Monday, state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said the Chernobyl plant was relying on electricity from diesel generators after its external power supply had again been damaged.
Reuters
March 15 2022 - 06:00
Trump's track record shows support for Russia, not Ukraine
CNN's Jake Tapper examines former President Donald Trump's track record on Russia and Ukraine, as some of his former foreign advisers wonder if Trump may have empowered Putin on the world stage.
.
