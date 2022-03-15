UKRAINE UPDATES | Trump's track record shows support for Russia, not Ukraine

March 15 2022 - 07:38

French NGOs threaten court action unless TotalEnergies leaves Russia

Two leading French NGOs plan to take legal action against TotalEnergies over possible human rights abuses unless it cuts its business ties with Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, they said in a letter to the energy major's CEO.

Greenpeace France and Les Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) France, in a registered letter to CEO Patrick Pouyanne, said the company must comply with a 2017 French law requiring multinationals to be vigilant about violations of human rights associated with their commercial activities in countries affected by armed conflict.

As a French legal entity, TotalEnergies and its directors may be held criminally liable for any offence under the French criminal code, particularly complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, the letter said.