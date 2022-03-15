US warns Europe that Russia wants armed drones from China

The US has warned European allies that Russia asked China for armed drones in late February as it was beginning its invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The request has alarmed Biden administration officials seeking to prevent China — Russia’s most powerful diplomatic partner — from coming to President Vladimir Putin’s aid in the war, according to the people, who described the matter on the condition of anonymity.

China is among the world’s largest exporters of armed unmanned aerial vehicles and has sold them to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat, Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi, met for six hours in Rome to discuss a range of issues, including Ukraine.

One US official described the meeting as intense but declined to say whether the request for military aid came up, while Yang afterward called on all sides to exercise restraint in the conflict.

Before the Sullivan and Yang meeting, American officials began disclosing Russia’s bid for military and economic assistance. Asked on Tuesday about the latest reports that Moscow sought military support from Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian repeated his earlier contention that such claims were “disinformation”.