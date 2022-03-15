WATCH LIVE | Ukrainian president addresses Canadian parliament
15 March 2022 - 17:02
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing Canadian law makers on Tuesday.
Zelenskky has been trying to garner support for Ukraine with engagements in Europe and the US.
US media reported he has been pressing US President Joe Biden to increase sanctions against Russia. Their latest call was said to have been almost an hour long.
He is also due to deliver a virtual address to US Congress on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
