RECORDED | Ukraine's President Zelenskyy addresses US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to members of the US Congress on Wednesday at 3pm SA time.

Zelenskyy's address comes a day after he made a plea to Canada’s parliament for more Western sanctions on Russia and the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has sought in recent weeks to shore up support for his country in speeches to foreign audiences, including the European Parliament and British parliament.

TimesLIVE

