×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Pope rules any baptised lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments

19 March 2022 - 14:37 By Philip Pullella
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, March 16, 2022.
Pope Francis greets people as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, March 16, 2022.
Image: Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis on Saturday issued a new constitution for the Vatican's central administration, known as the Curia, stating that any baptised lay Catholic, including women, can head Vatican departments.

Most Vatican departments have been headed by male clerics, usually cardinals. The new, 54-page constitution, called Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), took more than nine years to complete.

It will take effect on June 5, replacing one approved in 1988 by Pope John Paul II.

One part of the preamble of the constitution says: “The pope, bishops and other ordained ministers are not the only evangelizers in the Church,” adding that lay men and women “should have roles of government and responsibility”.

The principles section of the constitution says “any member of the faithful can head a dicastery (Curia department) or organism” if the pope decides that are qualified and appoints them. It makes no distinction between lay men and lay women. 

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  2. ‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the ... South Africa
  3. ‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after ... South Africa
  4. Lawyer for Meyiwa murder accused wants court to drop case and go after Kelly ... South Africa
  5. Kulula and BA flights back in SA skies South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia