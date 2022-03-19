UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukrainian mayor on his abduction by Russian troops
19 March 2022 - 09:15
March 19 2022 - 09:30
World Food Programme warns of Ukraine supply chains collapse
A World Food Programme official said that food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with key infrastructure such as bridges and trains destroyed by bombs and many grocery stores and warehouses empty.
March 19 2022 - 09:15
War in Ukraine threatens Italy's livestock
Hundreds of cows risk being slaughtered in Italy due to the conflict in Ukraine, which is a major global supplier of animal feed — stocks of which are falling fast across import-reliant southern Europe.
March 19 2022 - 09:00
Ukrainian mayor on his abduction by Russian troops
Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol, tells CNN’s Anderson Cooper what happened when he was kidnapped by Russian troops and held for six days.
