×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukrainian mayor on his abduction by Russian troops

19 March 2022 - 09:15 By TimesLIVE
Internet marketing workers Murager Sharipov, 26, and his fiance, Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, eat during a break of a training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022.
Internet marketing workers Murager Sharipov, 26, and his fiance, Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, eat during a break of a training session, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 18, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

March 19 2022 - 09:30

World Food Programme warns of Ukraine supply chains collapse

A World Food Programme official said that food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with key infrastructure such as bridges and trains destroyed by bombs and many grocery stores and warehouses empty.

.

March 19 2022 - 09:15

War in Ukraine threatens Italy's livestock

Hundreds of cows risk being slaughtered in Italy due to the conflict in Ukraine, which is a major global supplier of animal feed — stocks of which are falling fast across import-reliant southern Europe.

.

March 19 2022 - 09:00

Ukrainian mayor on his abduction by Russian troops

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol, tells CNN’s Anderson Cooper what happened when he was kidnapped by Russian troops and held for six days.  

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  2. ‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the ... South Africa
  3. ‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after ... South Africa
  4. Lawyer for Meyiwa murder accused wants court to drop case and go after Kelly ... South Africa
  5. Kulula and BA flights back in SA skies South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia