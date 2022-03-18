Zelensky says talks are Russia’s ‘only chance’

BLINKEN,KULEBA DISCUSS CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

Blinken and Kuleba discussed “the growing number of civilian casualties” in the war, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Friday.

During their call, Blinken “reiterated robust US support for the people of Ukraine through security, humanitarian, and economic assistance,” Price said, adding the Secretary commended the Ukrainians for defending their country against Russian forces. Kuleba and Blinken met at the Polish-Ukrainian border earlier this month.

HALLIBURTON WINDING DOWN RUSSIA OPERATIONS

Halliburton Co said it’s winding down operations in Russia and will halt future business there amid sanctions imposed in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Halliburton, the world’s biggest provider of fracking, is alone among the three major oilfield-service providers to publicly declare a pullout from one of the world’s largest crude producers. The Russian oil sector relies on foreign technology, gear and expertise to sustain domestic output of the Kremlin’s key sources of revenue.

Halliburton followed some of the largest oil explorers in announcing plans to abandon Russia including BP Plc and Shell Plc. The Houston-based fracker’s stock has climbed 15% since Russian troops began the assault on Ukraine late last month, almost four times the advance in the broader market. “The war in Ukraine deeply saddens us,” Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said on Friday in a statement.

RUSSIA DEFAULT FEARS EASE AS PAYMENTS REACH INVESTORS

Fears of a bond default by Russia eased after $117m of interest payments due this week started to reach international investors, promising to temporarily avert a lapse that would have injected even more uncertainty into world credit markets.

Money managers based in the UK, Germany and the US said on Friday they had received coupon payments on two Russian Eurobonds that were originally due on Wednesday. Credit rating companies still see a significant risk of default after sanctions largely cut Russia off from global finance.

EU MULLS USING SANCTIONED ASSETS FOR UKRAINE

EU officials are discussing the possibility of using the assets of sanctioned Russian tycoons to help fund Ukraine’s war recovery efforts, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The idea is at a very early stage and no decision has been taken, the people said. Any decision over how to handle the assets would ultimately need to be made by member states.

“At this point the assets are only frozen,” said Eric Mamer, spokesperson for European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, when asked for comment. “The president has not asked for this to be explored.”

UKRAINE SAYS ANOTHER 9,000 CIVILIANS EVACUATED

More than 9,000 civilians were evacuated from combat zones on Friday, including almost 5,000 from the besieged southern city of Mariupol, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors, out of the nine routes that had been agreed, were open for evacuees, while a ceasefire was not respected in the Kharkiv region among others. Ukraine is seeking evacuations from the southwestern city of Kherson on Saturday.

OIL EDGES HIGHER AS IEA WARNS OF EMERGENCY

Oil rose for a second day as the International Energy Agency warned markets are in an “emergency situation” that could get worse, pointing to looming supply strains from the loss of Russian exports. WTI for April delivery rose $1.72 to settle at $104.70 a barrel in New York.

NO END IN SIGHT FOR UKRAINE-RUSSIA TALKS

Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s chief negotiator in talks with Russia, said Friday the talks could take weeks or longer as the two sides discuss security guarantees, a ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops and a resolution of disputed areas. Ukraine, he said, will not give up any territory.

Podolyak defined the Russian invasion as a “Syrian or Afghan type of war” as Russian forces target civilians and large cities.

WHITE HOUSE WEIGHS IN ON XI CALL

Biden warned Xi of “implications and consequences” should China support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a video conference on Friday, the White House said.

“The president underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis,” the White House said. “The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries.”

EU DISCUSSING NEW FUND TO HELP UKRAINE FINANCE DEFENCE

European Council president Charles Michel said he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the idea of creating an international fund to help the country provide services amid the invasion by Russia.

The Ukraine Solidarity Fund, which would be paid for by international donors, would help Ukraine with immediate defence efforts and basic services, as well as the eventual rebuilding of the country. EU leaders will discuss the fund proposal when they meet in Brussels next week.

ICE TO REMOVE RUSSIAN, BELARUSIAN DEBT FROM INDEXES

Intercontinental Exchange said it will remove all Russian and Belarusian debt from its indexes on March 31.

It said the price at which all securities will be removed is zero. “These changes are being made in accordance with the letter and spirit of the sanctions, as well as the rules and regulations that govern our business,” the exchange said.

IAEA SAYS REPAIRS ON NUCLEAR PLANT POWER LINE HAVE BEGUN

Ukrainian engineers have begun repairing one of three disconnected power lines linking the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and expect it to be working again early next week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement, citing Ukraine’s regulator.

XI LAMENTS WAR, CRITICISES SANCTIONS IN CALL WITH BIDEN

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that China didn’t want to see war in Ukraine, according to summaries released by the Chinese side, and observed that “the prevailing trend of peace and development is facing serious challenges”’ and “the world is neither tranquil nor stable”.

But he criticised Western sanctions against Russia, saying that ordinary people will suffer and that further escalation “will also trigger a serious crisis in global trade and economy, finance, energy, food, industrial supply chain”.

UKRAINE SAYS 222 PEOPLE KILLED IN KYIV SINCE START OF WAR

Since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 222 people have been killed in Ukraine’s capital, including 60 civilians, four of which were children, deputy mayor Mykola Povroznyk said.

Casualties in Kyiv also included 889 wounded, including 241 civilians, of which 18 were children.

Fifty-five buildings in the city — including 36 residential buildings, five private houses, and 11 schools and kindergartens — suffered damage from shelling.

US GENERAL SEES NO EVIDENCE RUSSIA IS RECRUITING IN SYRIA

Russia hasn’t made any substantial effort to recruit Syrian mercenaries to help in its invasion of Ukraine, despite reports to the contrary, the top US general in the Middle East said.

“We have seen no evidence of recruiting in Syria to bring people back to Ukraine,” General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said at a Pentagon press briefing. “We haven’t seen any large-scale effort to do that.”