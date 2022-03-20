Food Security panics governments as Ukraine war blocks supplies

“Any stability that you get in the country that’s putting up the export ban is an instability exported to the rest of the world,” said Joseph Glauber, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington. “It has a cascading effect.”

EU officials will meet Monday to discuss making ways for making food supplies more secure. The proposals include allowing fallow land to be used for protein crops and offering support to the pig-meat industry.

Some countries are moving ahead on their own. Bulgaria, a major exporter, allocated government funds to increase its national grains reserve, with aims to purchase about 1.5 million tonnes.

In France, a feed producers association wants the government to stockpile the 800,000 tonnes of grains it needs every month, fearing the global appetite for cereals could deplete domestic supplies.

Outside the bloc, smaller shippers Moldova and Serbia restricted sales of such crops as wheat or sugar.

“It’s the copycat effect: ‘If you do it, then I’m going to do it, too,’” said Arif Husain, chief economist at the World Food Programme. “That’s something that you don’t need when you have a shock to the market anyway.”

The UN group — the largest humanitarian organisation — is trying to reach at least 140 million people this year but only has half of the $20 billion it needs, he said.

Indonesia, the biggest producer of crude palm oil, is raising export duties to $675 a ton, based on current prices, from $375. The higher taxes will make it more profitable for companies to supply the domestic market, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said.

Argentina, the No. 1 shipper of soybean meal and oil, is blocking traders from registering cargoes for export, a move that usually indicates a coming tax increase. The country also is subsidising its wheat-processing industry and threatening to rein in beef exports. It ranks high in global sales in both.

Even Egypt is banning exports of key staples such as flour, lentils and wheat for three months. The most-populous Arab nation is the biggest wheat importer, relying on the grain for pasta and a bread-subsidy program that feeds tens of millions of people.

Protectionism is spilling into the fresh produce aisle, as well. Morocco is cutting back its Europe-bound tomato exports to ensure upcoming Ramadan feasts because of the Ukraine war and a historic drought that’s crimping local harvests.

“The timing couldn’t be worse,” Jean-Michel Grand, executive director at Action Against Hunger UK, said of the restrictions.

