×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Pope says 'slaughters and atrocities' are committed daily in Ukraine

20 March 2022 - 15:50 By Philip Pullella
Pope Francis blesses an injured child who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine, during a visit to the Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital in Rome, Italy, on March 19 2022. File photo.
Pope Francis blesses an injured child who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine, during a visit to the Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital in Rome, Italy, on March 19 2022. File photo.
Image: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis, continuing his implicit criticism of Russia, called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified “senseless massacre” and urged leaders to stop “this repugnant war”.

“The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down,” he told about 30,000 people in St Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.

“It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated,” Francis said in his latest strong condemnation of the war, which has so far avoided mentioning Russia by name.

“There is no justification for this,” he added.

Moscow says the action it launched on February 24 is a “special military operation” designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise its neighbour and purge it of what it sees as dangerous nationalists. Francis has already rejected that terminology.

“I beg all the players in the international community to truly commit themselves to stopping this repugnant war,” the pope said, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

Food security panics governments as Ukraine war blocks supplies

Nations around the world are waking up to the threat of a global food crisis and taking steps to secure their own supplies.
News
4 hours ago

“Even this week missiles and bombs hit civilians, the elderly, children and pregnant mothers,” he said.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Francis spoke about his visit on Saturday to a Rome hospital that is treating children wounded in Ukraine.

“One was missing an arm and another had a head wound,” he said.

Francis also asked people to guard against potential human trafficking of those fleeing Ukraine.

“Let's think about these women, these children ... who are without work, separated from their husbands. They will be sought by the 'vultures' of society. Please. Let's protect them.”

Poland has seen indications that human traffickers may be targeting refugees fleeing the Ukraine war, officials and aid workers have said. Some preventive efforts have been put in place.

The city of Berlin has warned Ukrainian refugees not to accept offers of money or accommodation at the main train station due to concerns that they might be lured into forced prostitution or other forms of human trafficking.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russia allows some more financial market operations over next two weeks

Russia's central bank has allowed a limited number of additional financial market operations over the next two weeks, as it tentatively eases ...
News
4 hours ago

UKRAINE UPDATES | 'Atrocities' are committed daily in Ukraine, says Pope

Ukraine updates.
News
11 hours ago

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a more unpredictable world

Russia’s wrong war with Ukraine is remaking the post-Cold War world, making redundant many global institutions established to keep international ...
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  2. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  3. ‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the ... South Africa
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia