×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Russia allows some more financial market operations over next two weeks

20 March 2022 - 13:31 By Reuters
Stocks and bonds last traded on the Moscow Exchange on February 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, after which the central bank curbed trading as Western sanctions threw markets into turmoil.
Stocks and bonds last traded on the Moscow Exchange on February 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, after which the central bank curbed trading as Western sanctions threw markets into turmoil.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia's central bank has allowed a limited number of additional financial market operations over the next two weeks, as it tentatively eases restrictions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Stocks and bonds last traded on the Moscow Exchange on February 25, the day after Russia invaded Ukraine, after which the central bank curbed trading as Western sanctions threw markets into turmoil.

It allowed rouble trading to continue, with the currency slumping to record lows against the dollar and euro.

On Friday the central bank said trading in OFZ government bonds would restart on Monday. It is yet to say when trading in instruments like stocks can resume, as it looks for ways to clear a backlog of transactions while avoiding a market collapse.

On Saturday the Moscow Exchange said in a statement that the central bank had issued a permit allowing additional operations from March 21 to April 1, “to reduce liabilities arising from transactions made before Feb. 28, 2022, on the Moscow Exchange in the interests of non-residents, who are entities of foreign states engaged in unfriendly actions.”

Among the additional operations allowed are:

— Transactions in cases of non-fulfilment or improper fulfilment of obligations by the participant

— Trades for the purpose of transferring (prolonging) the obligations of clearing participants and their non-resident clients

— Closing positions by concluding purchase and sale transactions

— Transfers of securities based on the results of clearing on depository accounts

Additionally, the exchange said settlement operations may be carried out on:

— Transactions necessary to terminate obligations under these transactions and transactions related to them

— Transactions resulting from the transfer of obligations on initial transactions

“The permission implies the possibility for market participants to carry out operations on the exchange aimed solely at reducing the obligations of their clients who are entities of foreign states that carry out unfriendly actions,” the Moscow Exchange said.

Russia has drawn up a list of “unfriendly” countries, which corresponds with those that imposed sanctions. Among other things deals with companies and individuals from those countries have to be approved by a government commission.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  2. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  3. ‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the ... South Africa
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia