China plane crash update: Airline to ground Boeing 737-800 jets

The plane was headed easterly when at 2:20:59pm it began a sudden plunge that would have likely flung objects and any unbelted passengers violently to the ceiling. It went from level flight to a descent rate of almost 31,000 feet per minute in about five seconds.

But after about 45 seconds, the descent became less steep and for a few moments the jet climbed by more than 1,000 feet. It went from 7,425 feet up to 8,600 feet in about 10 seconds, according to the FlightRadar data, which is based on data transmitted by the plane. Just as the earlier dive would have flung items to the ceiling, the climb would have created huge gravitational forces, pinning people in their seats.

The climb was short-lived. The jet resumed its dive seconds later, plunging again at about 31,000 feet per minute. The last position recorded on the FlightRadar track was at 2:22:36pm, about a minute and 35 seconds after it began.

It’s not clear what would have triggered such an extreme maneuver. The jet turned to the right and left slightly during the descent, but remained on a mostly easterly heading.

Plane Crash Is China’s First Commercial Disaster in Decade (8:58pm Beijing)

China has a strong record when it comes to aviation safety, with fatal commercial aircraft crashes unheard of in recent years and airlines operating millions of flying hours without incident.

The nation’s last fatal crash was in 2010, according to Aviation Safety Network, when a Henan Airlines Co. Embraer SA jet carrying 96 people crashed in Yichun in the northeast, killing 44.

China’s worst aviation disaster was back in 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines Tupolev Tu-154 crashed after taking off from Xi’an in Shaanxi province en route to Guangzhou. All 160 people on board died.

Crashes Tend Not to Be Design Issues (8:48pm Beijing)

The leading causes of commercial air transport crashes tend to be maintenance issues, pilot error or sabotage, not a manufacturing or design issue, Cowen & Co. analysts led by Cai von Rumohr wrote in a note Monday.

“And for a plane that is seven years old and has been in commercial service since 2015, it seems less likely, although not impossible, that the cause would be a design or manufacturing issue,” according to the report, which noted that because the plane went down in a wooded area as opposed to over the ocean, it should be easier to recover the cockpit voice recorder.

China Eastern Suffers Flight Cancellations (8:42pm Beijing)

The cancellation rate for China Eastern flights is running at around 82% for the remainder of Monday and Tuesday, local media reported. The carrier’s app would also appear to show that all flights from Beijing are canceled this evening.

Tickets on flights from Kunming to Guangzhou, the route of the crash, weren’t available for purchase.

Scenes of Heartbreak (8:33pm Beijing)

Family members of the passengers are being settled at Terminal 1 at Guangzhou Baiyun airport, many crying uncontrollably.

A cargo driver with the surname Li was driving on the highway from Nanning, Guangxi’s provincial capital, to Wuzhou when he saw an aircraft in free fall.

“I was about two to three kilometers away, I couldn’t hear the sound but the black smoke was there, it looked like an explosion,” Li told local media. He said the whole incident only took a few seconds and by the time he was shooting with his phone, he could only capture smoke.

“It was so horrible, I only just realized later on there were more than 100 people on the flight.”

FAA Says Ready to Assist (8:02pm Beijing)

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it is aware of reports of the crash and is ready to assist in investigation efforts, if asked.

737-800 NG Has Good Safety Record (7:55pm Beijing)

The Boeing 737-800 NG model that crashed is considered one of the safest aircraft ever made. The single-aisle jet is part of the NG, or Next Generation, era that preceded the 737 Max, which was subjected to a global grounding after two deadly crashes.

The NG has one of the best safety records among all aircraft, with just 11 fatal accidents out of more than 7,000 planes delivered since 1997, according to aviation consultancy Cirium. The China Eastern jet involved was about six years and 10 months old, according to FlightRadar.

“I wouldn’t expect today’s crash to have any bearing on the Max return to service in China,” aerospace industry analyst John Strickland said.

Prior to Monday, there had been 22 hull losses -- aircraft damaged beyond repair -- with a total of 612 fatalities, according to the Flight Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Network.

Flight Trajectory Was Steep (7:40pm Beijing)

Flight MU5735 was traveling at an altitude of 29,100 feet at 2:19 p.m. local time when it went into a steep decline, according to FlightRadar24 tracking data. The aircraft then fell at speed more than 25,000 feet in less than three minutes to an altitude of just 3,225 feet when tracking data ended.

China Eastern to Ground All 737-800 Jets (7:08pm Beijing)

China Eastern will ground all of its its Boeing 737-800 passenger flights from Tuesday, Chinese media outlet Yicai reported, citing sources. The carrier has 102 of that particular variety of jet.

There are 4,502 Boeing 737-800 NGs in service globally, including 950 in the U.S., according to Cirium, an aviation data firm and consultancy.

Crash Site Videos (7pm Beijing)

Videos of where the plane apparently crashed showed a significant fire in a green, heavily wooded area. The jet appeared to land on the side of a hill near what looks like a stone building of some kind. Guangxi is famed for its unique terrain, with the northeast of the province home to sheer limestone peaks known as karsts.

The plane crashed near the city of Wuzhou on Guangxi’s border with Guangdong. It was headed to Guangdong’s capital, Guangzhou.