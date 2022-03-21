UKRAINE UPDATES | Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after Meta found 'extremist'- TASS
21 March 2022 - 16:12
March 21 2022 - 16:00
Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after Meta found 'extremist'- TASS
A Russian court on Monday banned Facebook and Instagram in the country after finding Meta Platforms Inc "extremist", TASS news agency reported.
Russia has already banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was blocked after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and troops Moscow sent into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
-Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.