Ukraine appeals to Russia over Mariupol as humanitarian concerns grow

Ukraine appealed to Russia on Tuesday to allow humanitarian supplies into Mariupol and let desperate civilians out of the besieged city, which President Volodymr Zelenskyy says has been devastated by Russian bombardment.

Officials in Mariupol said the port city on the Sea of Azov, which has a peacetime population of 400,000, has no food, medicine, power and running water.

Mariupol’s plight highlights what an international aid official in Ukraine said was a breakdown in the country’s humanitarian system.

“There is nothing left there,” Zelenskyy said of Mariupol in a video address to the Italian parliament.

As he was speaking, the city council said Russian forces had dropped two large bombs on Mariupol but gave no details of casualties or damage. Reuters could not independently verify the report. Russia did not immediately comment on it.

“Again it is clear the occupiers are not interested in the city of Mariupol. They want to level it to the ground and make it the ashes of a dead land,” the council said in a statement.