Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned the US on Wednesday that the world could spiral towards a nuclear dystopia if Washington pressed on with what the Kremlin casts as a long-term plot to destroy Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said the US had conspired to destroy Russia as part of a “primitive game” since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

“It means Russia must be humiliated, limited, shattered, divided and destroyed,” Medvedev, 56, said.

The views of Medvedev, once considered to be one of the least hawkish members of Putin’s circle, gave an insight into the thinking within the Kremlin as Moscow faces the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The US has repeatedly said it does not want the collapse of Russia and that its own interests are best served by a prosperous, stable and open Russia.