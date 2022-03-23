UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Vietnam Airlines to suspend regular flights to Russia from March 25
23 March 2022 - 06:50
Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland wait for an agent of the US Customs and Border Protection before passing through a checkpoint to enter the United States after authorities granted permission to remain in the country until 2023, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico March 22, 2022.
March 23 2022 - 06:50
Vietnam Airlines to suspend regular flights to Russia from March 25
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will temporarily suspend regular flights from Hanoi to Moscow starting from March 25 until further notice, the state run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Wednesday.
The suspension was to review procedures, requirements and regulations related to flight operations in Russia, VNA reported. The two countries have close ties dating back to the Soviet era and Vietnam has not so far condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.