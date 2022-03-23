UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Vietnam Airlines to suspend regular flights to Russia from March 25
March 23 2022 - 08:42
Ukraine prosecutor's office says 121 children killed in war
The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 167.
Reuters could not immediately verify the details.
-Reuters
March 23 2022 - 06:50
Vietnam Airlines to suspend regular flights to Russia from March 25
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will temporarily suspend regular flights from Hanoi to Moscow starting from March 25 until further notice, the state run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Wednesday.
The suspension was to review procedures, requirements and regulations related to flight operations in Russia, VNA reported. The two countries have close ties dating back to the Soviet era and Vietnam has not so far condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-Reuters
