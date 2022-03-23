×

World

Ukraine prosecutor's office says 121 children killed in war

23 March 2022 - 11:14 By Reuters
Ukrainians parked empty prams in the centre of Lviv to highlight the heavy toll that Russia's invasion has taken on children.
Image: REUTERS/Roman Baluk

The war in Ukraine has killed 121 children so far, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, adding that the number of wounded children stood at 167.

Reuters could not immediately verify the details.

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian arms depot outside the country's northwestern city of Rivne on Tuesday, destroying an arsenal of weapons and equipment.

The ministry said it had struck the depot using high-precision, long-range weapons fired from the sea.

