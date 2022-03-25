×

World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Most South Africans support our stance over Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Ramaphosa

25 March 2022 - 07:40 By TIMESLIVE
An elder woman walks past a restoration project to protect traditional buildings in Nangan, Taiwan, March 18, 2022. Photo taken March 18, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang

March 23 2022 - 07:43

Most South Africans support our stance over Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says most South Africans support government’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He made the claims in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

According to the president, staying neutral has placed him in a stronger position to help mediate an end to the conflict.

March 23 2022 - 07:32

Russian ex-president says Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin

It is "foolish" to believe that Western sanctions against Russian businesses could have any effect on the Moscow government, Russian ex-president and deputy head of security council Dmitry Medvedev was quoted as saying on Friday.

The sanctions will only consolidate the Russian society and not cause popular discontent with the authorities, Medvedev told Russia's RIA news agency in an interview.

-Reuters

