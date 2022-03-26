Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech

US President Joe Biden will argue in a speech in Poland on Saturday that the “free world” opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

Biden will also meet Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and defence minister Oleksii Reznikov on Saturday in Warsaw in his first face-to-face meeting with top Ukrainian officials since the start of the war.

Biden has held three days of emergency meetings with allies in the G7, Europe and Nato, and visited with US troops in Poland on Friday. He was also set to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.

Putin's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation”, has tested Biden's promise when he took office last year to confront autocrats including the Russian president and China's leader Xi Jinping.