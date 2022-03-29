×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Saudis may hike key oil price to record as Russian supplies drop

29 March 2022 - 14:01 By Sharon Cho
Oil soared to the highest since 2008 this quarter as the war in Ukraine helped to lift prices that had already been boosted by expanding global demand and fast-falling stockpiles. Stock photo.
Oil soared to the highest since 2008 this quarter as the war in Ukraine helped to lift prices that had already been boosted by expanding global demand and fast-falling stockpiles. Stock photo.
Image: lnpdm/123rf

The world’s largest oil exporter will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record, even as China struggles with a coronavirus outbreak, signalling a bullish outlook despite the risk to demand.

Saudi Aramco may raise the official selling price of its key Arab Light crude by $5 a barrel to Asian customers for May-loading cargoes, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of five refiners and traders. That would increase the differential to $9.95 above the Oman-Dubai benchmark, which would be the widest since Bloomberg began compiling the data in 2000.

The state-run company didn’t respond to an e-mail seeking comment. Aramco typically releases official prices in the first five days of the month.

Oil soared to the highest since 2008 this quarter as the war in Ukraine helped to lift prices that had already been boosted by expanding global demand and fast-falling stockpiles.

The expected hike in pricing for the key Middle Eastern barrels — which help set the tone for other grades from the region — is likely to come despite the tightened lockdowns in the world’s top crude importer.

The world’s largest oil exporter will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record even as China struggles with a coronavirus outbreak, signaling a bullish outlook despite the risk to demand.
The world’s largest oil exporter will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record even as China struggles with a coronavirus outbreak, signaling a bullish outlook despite the risk to demand.
Image: Bloomberg

Official selling prices, or OSPs, are the premiums or discounts to regional benchmarks for barrels, and they determine how much users pay for cargoes. The differentials can indicate the strength or weakness of underlying demand.

As Saudi Aramco prepares to announce selling prices, Riyadh is set to join other producers including Russia at an OPEC+ meeting. Ahead of the gathering on Thursday, members have signalled they still see no need to adapt supply plans even as the war in Ukraine delivers the biggest disruption in decades.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Blinken to meet UAE leader in Morocco to shore up ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates in Morocco on Tuesday in a bid to ease disagreements ...
News
5 hours ago

Power to setsuden: Japan sheds light on how unity can halt an energy crisis

The world, and right now Europe, would do well to note how the country came together last week to avoid a meltdown
World
1 day ago

MPC: Consumers face a perfect storm of rate, fuel and food increases

Consumers will pay more for home loans, vehicle finance and credit cards after the central bank this week hiked the repo rate, and further increases ...
Business Times
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  2. ‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of ... South Africa
  3. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  4. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News
  5. Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...